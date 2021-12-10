Another consignment of organic apples dispatched to ten states

Having received a good response across the country, another consignment of organic apples of Ladakh was on Friday flown to various destinations through air cargo from Leh.

The first air consignment of Ladakhi Apples was dispatched a few days ago to New Delhi, Hyderabad, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka.

As an initiative to link markets, the horticulture department of Leh in collaboration with Himalayan Ladakh Agro Products shipped Ladakhi apples to over 10 states through air cargo, in view of the positive feedback to the initial shipment of apples from Ladakh.

The shipment was sent in the presence of Secretary, Horticulture, Ravinder Kumar and Chief Horticulture Officer, Leh.

Initially, 2000kgs of apples from Sumoor in Nubra and Nimoo village were dispatched.

Secretary, Horticulture, Ravinder Kumar lauded the good response received from the customers throughout India and informed that the department would try to send more apples of Ladakh to many other parts of the country. Further, he appreciated the department for such novel initiatives which would boost the economy of Ladakh.