Himachal Pradesh bags two prestigious Awards at Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023 held at Leh

The Himachal Pradesh bagged two prestigious awards at the 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023, recently held at Leh.

The event, organized by GovConnect and ilouge Media in collaboration with the Information Technology Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, recognized outstanding contributions to the Digital Transformation in the Government Sector.

The Secretary (Digital Technologies and Governance) and Secretary to Chief Minister, Abhishek Jain, received the both awards on behalf of the state.

These awards are an acknowledgement of the state’s commitment to leveraging digital technologies for the betterment of governance and public services.

The awards conferred upon the state for the initiatives of the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 and the HimParivar Project, both under the ambit of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DT and G).

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Friday that these awards stand as a testament to efforts of the state government in fostering digital transformation.

“The state continues to set benchmarks in leveraging technology for governance and public welfare, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the digital technologies,” saidSukhu.

The Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 is a centralized public grievances redressal platform in the state.

This platform has successfully streamlined the process for addressing public grievances, offering a user-friendly and accessible mechanism for citizens to address their grievances which can be filed via toll free number, web application and mobile application.

As of now 6,04,557 complaints have been dealt by the platform pertaining to 90 departments encompassing 10,000 officers. Of these, 5,93,693 (98%) complaints have been successfully disposed of, with 4,25,067 (70%) being disposed of with citizen satisfaction.

This is amongst the highest in such centralized grievance redressal helplines being run across the country.

Further, CM Helpline is also being integrated with – 181 Women Helpline, HRTC Helpline, 1077 Disaster Response, GST Helpline, Counselling for Drug De-addiction, etc. to make it a centralized call center for the State. Further to enhance the outreach of CM Helpline, a WhatsApp chatbot is also being introduced.