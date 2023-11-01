President of India attends civic reception at Leh

The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu attended a civic reception today (November 1, 2023) hosted in her honour at Sindhu Ghat, Leh.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that she was happy to be at the Sindhu Ghat. She added that Sindhu River exists in the depth of historical, cultural and spiritual consciousness of all Indians.

The President said that it was a pleasure to meet the loving people of Ladakh. She added that people of India have a special feeling of affection and respect for the people of Ladakh and that they know about the contributions made by the people of Ladakh in protecting the nation.

The President said that the people of this region are known for bravery and their faith in Buddha. She added that the immortal and living message of Lord Buddha spread in far and wide countries through Ladakh.

The President said that there are endless possibilities for the development of spiritual tourism, adventure tourism and eco-tourism in Ladakh. She added that this region has immense potential for development of wellness tourism or health tourism.

The President said that it is a matter of happiness that the rich traditions of many tribal communities are alive in Ladakh. She added that people know about the affection and respect for nature which are reflected in the arts, dances, songs and lifestyle of tribal communities. She highlighted that we should preserve the lifestyle of tribal communities in accordance with the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment’. She further said that people of those communities should also be encouraged to adopt the goodness of modern development. She added that this confluence of tradition and modernity will prove to be the right path of sustainable development for all citizens, including people of Ladakh.

The President also interacted with members of SHGs and local tribals.