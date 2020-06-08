As the Delhi government announced that beds in state-run hospitals would be reserved for residents of the city for now, many leaders have come forward criticising the decision.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Monday termed the announcement as “unfortunate” and demanded that the Centre should intervene in the matter.

In a tweet in Hindi, Mayawati said, “Delhi is India’s capital, People from all over the country come here. In such a case, if someone fall sick and is denied treatment because of the new order, then it would be extremely unfortunate”.

2. दिल्ली देश की राजधानी है। यहाँ पूरे देश से लोग अपने जरूरी कार्यों से आते रहते हैं। ऐसे में यदि कोई व्यक्ति अचानक बीमार पड़ जाता है तो उसको यह कहकर कि वह दिल्ली का नहीं है इसलिए दिल्ली सरकार उसका इलाज नहीं होने देगी, यह अति-दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण। केन्द्र को इसमें जरूर दखल देना चाहिये। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) June 8, 2020

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday, while making the announcement, had also said that hospitals run by the Centre will have no such restriction, and if people from other states come to the national capital for specific surgeries, they can get medical treatment at private hospitals.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had yesterday criticised the decision, saying: “How can Delhi’s beds be reserved for people of Delhi? How can Mumbai’s beds be only for Mumbaikars? How can Kolkata’s beds be only for people of Kolkata? People from all across the country come to the national capital for treatment. There shouldn’t be any politics in this.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has defended its decision on hospital beds citing rise in Coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“Given the cases, hospitals are needed for Delhiites. Neighboring states say they have less cases so it shouldn’t be issue,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday amid backlash over the decision.

The national capital is the second worst Coronavirus-hit state with 28,936 cases and 812 deaths.