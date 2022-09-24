Ankita Bhandari murder case: Locals set accused Pulkit Arya’s Vanatara resort ablaze in Rishikesh

On Saturday, Vanatara resort in Rishikesh owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya, who is an accused in the Ankita Bhandari murder case, was set on fire by angry locals.

Anger over the horrific crime poured onto streets in other parts of Uttarakhand as well as locals jammed the bus station in Pauri. Protestors also gheraoed District Magistrate’s office in Pauri. In Rishikesh, locals protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car. The MLA had to be escorted away by the police to safety.

Locals also set the Vanatara resort in Rishikesh on fire. The resort is owned by BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya. Three accused, including Pulkit, have been arrested in the murder case.

The body of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari who was reported missing a few days ago was also recovered on Saturday from the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to be formed to probe the case.

Taking to a microblogging site, Uttarkhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, “The body of daughter Ankita was recovered this morning. My heart is deeply pained by this heartbreaking incident. In order to get the harshest punishment to the culprits, an SIT has been formed under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police P. Renuka Devi Ji and ordered an in-depth investigation of this serious matter.”

आरोपियों के गैर कानूनी रूप से बने रिजॉर्ट पर बुल्डोजर द्वारा कार्रवाई भी कल देर रात की गई है। हमारा संकल्प है कि इस जघन्य अपराध के दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) September 24, 2022

CM further added,” Action has also been taken by the bulldozers on the illegally built resort of the accused late last night. It is our resolve that the culprits of this heinous crime will not be spared.”

The development comes after three persons, including Pulkit Arya, were arrested on Friday after they confessed to having pushed Ankita into the canal after an altercation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shekhar Suyal said today “The deceased’s brother and father were here and they identified the body. The body found at the barrage is of Ankita Bhandari.”

“The search operation was going on from 7 am, we took out the body of a woman, her relatives came here and identified it as the body of Ankita Bhandari. The body has been taken to AIIMS in Rishikesh,” said a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) official.

While talking to ANI, Chief Minister Dhami said, “Strictest action will be taken against all the culprits, regarding this, we have formed SIT under the leadership of DIG P Renuka Devi, which will get to the bottom of the whole matter, investigate it and work to bring the culprits to justice. The perpetrators will not be spared.”

On Friday Uttarakhand authorities had also bulldozed portions at the Vanatara Resort owned by Pulkit, where Ankita Bhandari was working as a receptionist.

CM Dhami said that district magistrates have been ordered to take action against all resorts inside Uttarakhand which have illegal constructions.