THDC organises ‘Green HRM’ Training for IOC officers in Rishikesh

R K Vishnoi, chairman and managing director, THDC India Limited stated that THDC is organizing a three-day “Green HRM” training of Senior Officers of Indian Oil Corporation at THDC’s HRD Training Centre, situated in the picturesque surroundings of Rishikesh.

Vishnoi informed that this exclusive tailor-made training is being organized in collaboration with Jaipuria Institute of Management from October 4th to October 6th, 2023.

He informed that this HRD Centre of THDC India Limited has consistently been the nucleus for dissemination of the state-of-art and highest standards of all “Learning and Development” techniques. In the current programme, 22 numbers of distinguished and Senior most Officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, holding positions of Deputy General Manager and above, are being imparted training in this emerging HRM vertical.

Vishnoi stated that in collaboration with esteemed institutes like Jaipuria Institute of Management and the Indian Society for Training & Development (ISTD), THDC organizes series of HRD initiatives and Open House interactive sessions to foster knowledge, exchange views and facilitate professional growth, for Senior Executives of MNCs and Maharatna Public Sector Enterprises.

Vishnoi shared that THDC, from time to time, extends its expertise to host such training programs for leading Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and key players in the power sector. The HRD Centre stands as a testament to technical excellence and offers participants access to renowned faculties of international acclaim, making it a peerless destination for skill enhancement in the country.

The three-day program commenced with an inaugural ceremony graced by Shri Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel) of THDC India Limited. In his address, Shri Shallinder Singh underscored the significance of “LIFE” – “Lifestyle for Environment,” urging all attendees to embrace sustainable practices, not just in the realm of Human Resource Management but as a way of life. He emphasized the pivotal role such efforts play in advancing India towards its ambitious goal of achieving “NET ZERO CARBON EMISSIONS” by 2070.

Vishnoi added that this training program exemplifies THDC’s unwavering commitment to nurturing sustainable practices in HRM. It aligns seamlessly with India’s broader national agenda of environmental conservation. It significantly contributes to the organization’s revenue portfolio while making optimal use of its lush green campus and state-of-the-art facilities, he added.