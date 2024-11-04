Andhra Dy CM hails Yogi model of tackling crime

Andhra Pradesh deputy chief minister Pawan Kalyan today hailed the Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s model of tackling crime and criminals and demanded that the state’ home minister Anitha ,who is from ally TDP, should emulate him. Of late, Pawan Kalyan has emerged as the poster boy of right wing hardliners and has even floated a new wing within his Jana Sena party, named Narasimha Varahi Brigade to safeguard ‘Sanatana Dharma.’ Under Yogi Adityanath rule, UP police have eliminated criminals and gangsters in encounters and has deployed the bulldozer against their properties or those of their kin.

While addressing a rally in Pithapuram, he spoke on the deteriorating law and order situation, particularly rising crime against women and the recent assault on a three-year-old. He said, “If I was the home minister the situation would be different. I don’t know why the police are afraid. Why be in police if there’s no courage. Criminals involved in violence should be dealt in the same way as did Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh,” said he while attacking home minister Anitha who hails from TDP. Kalyan currently handles the Panchayati Raj, forest and environment departments but warned the state home minister to discharge her duties seriously

“Police are capable of arresting Pawan Kalyan but not capable of arresting these criminals, I urge the police to step up,” he thundered. The Telugu actor also blamed the previous regime under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the rise in crimes against women. He recalled how the wife of Chandrababu Naidu was abused in the previous regime and cautioned the police that they cannot continue to function in the same way as they did under YSRCP.

Advertisement

Pawan Kalyan is being projected by his fans and right wing supporters as the “Yogi Adityanath of the South.” The BJP which lacks a strong yet popular face in this part of the country has been projecting him as someone upholding the Sanatana Dharma even though he runs his own party Jana Sena.