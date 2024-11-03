Anantnag encounter: LeT, PAFF received major setback with terrorists neutralisation, says Brigadier Anirudh Chauhan

After two terrorists were killed in the Anantnag encounter by the security forces, Brigadier Anirudh Chauhan, Commander 2 Sector RR of the Indian Army said that Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF) have received a major setback with their neutralisation.

Chauhan added that the security forces have recovered heavy ammunition and explosives from the possession of terrorists.

Addressing a press conference, he said, “Indian Army and J&K Police conducted a successful joint operation, Operation Halkan Gali, in a difficult terrain… We received a breakthrough when we received definite information that this terrorist group has returned to Laroo and is active there. Indian Army and J&K police made a joint plan and launched Operation Halkan Gali, in which Indian Army’s 19 RR, 1 Para SF, 7 Para SF, and J&K Police acted together… Both terrorists were neutralised. Heavy ammunition and explosives were recovered from the terrorists… These two had previously attacked an Indian Army Camp in Kulgam in October 2023 and were involved in the killing of many non-locals… LeT and PAFF have received a major setback with their neutralisation…”

In a major breakthrough achieved by security forces, two terrorists were neutralised in the Anantag encounter. The encounter broke out after security forces initiated an anti-terrorist operation in the Halkan Gali area on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Javid Ahmad Matoo, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) South Kashmir Range, addressing a press conference, said that after receiving an information about the movement of the terrorists in the Halkan Gali area of Anantnag district, the security forces launched a joint operation which later turned out into an encounter, resulting in the killing of two terrorists.

“As you know, an encounter took place in Halkan Gali, which falls under the jurisdiction of Larno Police Station. Two local terrorists were neutralised in this encounter. This operation was carried out by J&K Police and Army personnel after a raid in the area this morning. We had received information about the movement of terrorists in this area. An encounter occurred during the operation, resulting in the death of both terrorists…” he said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi on Anantnag encounter said, “…Two terrorists have been killed in this operation and now this operation is coming to conclusion. We keep getting inputs and only after developing these inputs the security forces take such action, so this is a good initiative from our side and also a significant achievement…”