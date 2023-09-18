Anantnag encounter: Charred body of terrorist found as operation enters day 6

The encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has literally turned into an uphill task as security forces engage in a fierce gun battle with terrorists for the sixth consecutive day. The terrorists are hiding in a cave-like structure on top of a hill in the dense Gadul forests in Anantnag’s Kokernarg area.

The soldiers are facing an uphill battle literally. The terrain is giving the terrorists a tactical advantage. The hill is steep with only one narrow path to reach the terrorists’ hideout, which again is a cave like structure. Also the jungle is thick and the valley below is a killing ground itself. All these factors have stretched this operation for this long.

However, the forces are determined to flush out the terrorists and according to reports they have neutralised at least one of them. A charred body has been found near their hideout and forces believe it could be one of the terrorists.

Advertisement

The security forces believe there are 2-3 terrorists, including an LeT commander even as some experts believe the number could be higher. The terrorists are believed to be highly trained in warfare and came well prepared. They stocked enough food and ammunition to last for several days.

The operation started on the intervening night of September 12-13. At least four security personnel, including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and Kashmir police DSP Humayun Bhat have lost their lives. Another solider is said to be missing and one more is hospitalised.

The Army has called in para commandos and using high-tech weapons to locate and neutralise the terrorists. Drones are being used to pinpoint the exact spot of the terrorists. Choppers are continuously hovering above the hill to notice movement of the terrorists.

Meanwhile, the Army has also increased the area of search operation to nearby villages to ensure the terrorists don’t escape or get any outside help. The operation, according to sources, is in its final stage and could end anytime now.