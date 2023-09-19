Anantnag encounter: Punjab CM expresses grief over martyrdom of Mandeep Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of another jawan of Indian Army from the state during the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kokernag area of Anantnag district.

In a statement on Tuesday, the CM said the jawan from the Indian Army identified as Pardeep Singh was missing since the terrorist attack in Anantnag. He said that unfortunately Pardeep Singh, who hails from Samana, has attained martyrdom while discharging duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

Mann said that it is an irreparable loss for the country in general and for the distressed family in particular. He extended his sympathies with the bereaved family of the brave martyr and said that the Punjab government is with the family in this hour of grave crisis.

Advertisement

The CM said the martyr displayed utmost dedication to perform his duty valiantly for defending the country’s unity thereby upholding the glorious legacy of state. Mann said the supreme sacrifice of this martyr will inspire their fellow soldiers and youngsters to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.