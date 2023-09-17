Anantnag encounter enters day 5: What we know so far?

The encounter with terrorists in Kokernag area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district has turned into a major a military operation as it entered day five on Sunday. Security personnel from the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police, including para commandos, are engaged in an intense gun battle with terrorists, who are hiding in a cave-like structure on top of a hill in the dense forests of Gadol.

A joint team of Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police launched a search operation on the intervening night of September 12-13 after receiving specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in Gadol forests. However, they search party could trace the terrorists. Later, they were informed that the terrorists are hiding in a cave on top of a hill.

When the security forces reached near their hideout, the terrorists opened fire and Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhat sustained bullet injuries. They later succumbed to their injuries during the treatment. Two more jawans sustained injuries next day and one of they died in the hospital. Another jawan is said to be missing.

The trek to the mountain cave where terrorists are hiding is a narrow stretch and gives tactical advantage to the terrorists who can view the climbing soldiers clearly. There is a hill and dense forest on one side and a cave on the other side. The only path to the cave is literally a slope, as seen in the various footages from the encounter site.

Also, the terrorists are highly-trained and came well prepared given the encounter has entered day five. It appears they stored enough food, and ammunition to last several days.

The security forces are now using hi-tech military equipments, including drones, rocket launchers and helicopters to pinpoint and attack the exact location of the terrorists.

“…Hi-tech Equipment is being used for surveillance and delivery of firepower along with the high impact of precision fire being used by the forces,” the Army said in a tweet.

Earlier on Saturday, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, Northern Command reached the encounter spot to take stock of the situation. He was briefed about the ongoing operation.

Several media reports claimed that 3 terrorists have been killed in the ongoing operation. However, the Army has not given an official update on this and has only said that 2-3 terrorists have been surrounded and they will soon be neutralized. According to sources, the operation is likely to end in a day or two.