Amit Shah urges people to plant trees

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday urged people to plant at least one tree and also pledge to protect it to ensure the conservation of environment and keep ‘Mother Earth’ green and flourishing.

Mr Shah planted a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa ke Naam’ drive at the Pitareshwar Hanuman Dham Temple at Indore. Before the tree plantation, the Home Minister also offered worship at the Temple and prayed for the prosperity and progress of the nation.

The Home Minister planted a sapling of Peepal tree in memory of his late mother Kusumben Shah.

MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav planted a sapling of Bargad tree in memory of his mother late Leela Poonamchand Yadav.

MP Urban Administration Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya also planted a sapling of Bargad tree in memory of his mother late Ayodhyadevi Vijayvargiya on the occasion.