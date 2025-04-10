Tech tax end will help start-ups

India’s decision to withdraw the 6 per cent equalization levy, also known as the “Google Tax” marks a paradigm shift in the nation’s approach to digital taxation. Initially implemented in 2016, the tax sought to level the playing field between domestic and foreign digital service providers. However, it instead became an issue of contention and further strained the trade relationship with the United States, further impacting consumer choice and innovation adversely in the digital sphere.

India reported a trade surplus of $ 45.7 billion, prompting concerns from US officials. India seeks to mitigate that tension, especially after the US announcement of extensive tariffs on foreign made automobiles and other products. India seeks to foster a favourable business environment for American tech giants such as Amazon, Meta and Google which were severely impacted by the levy. While policymakers introduced the Google Tax to promote tax fairness, it ultimately resulted in a cost burden on Indian businesses. Major tech giants, rather than absorbing the taxes, transferred them to advertisers, mainly start-ups, medium-sized businesses (SMEs), and independent businesses.

Advertisement

This shift forced entities to raise the cost of services or cut back on digital outreach, limiting their reach in online markets and hindering their ability to innovate and compete. Supporters of the tax argued that foreign tech giants profited from Indian users without adequate contribution to the local economy. However, this policy inadvertently imposed high advertising costs on Indian startups and small scale businesses. Tech entrepreneurs aiming to expand their business faced high expenditure due to new tax measures that hindered their access to global platforms at affordable prices.

Advertisement

This situation was similar to that of France, where digital service tax caused tech giants like Amazon to raise seller fees by 3 per cent effectively burdening consumers and small businesses. The bigger problem with protectionist digital taxation is how it undermines consumer choice. India’s move to withdraw the levy signals a recognition that these policies do not foster competition and instead create cost barriers that harm consumers. From a consumer perspective, this is a promising change as it limits intervention and avoids taxation schemes that stifle innovation and healthy competition.

India’s withdrawal of the “Google Tax” is a welcome move towards a more open and competitive digital marketplace. This action signals a shift towards a healthy environment, ensuring big and small businesses can coexist and prosper in harmony. However, India must remain vigilant in its trade negotiations, ensuring that such policy changes lead to reciprocal and fair trade terms from the US rather than be seen as succumbing to pressure from Washington. India has the right tools, and with a proper regulatory framework that prioritizes consumer choice and market competition, it can be a global leader in the digital economy.

(The writer is Indian Policy Associate, Consumer Choice Center.)