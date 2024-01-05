Amit Shah stresses linking database with AI-driven analytics

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed the need to link databases with AI-driven analytics to tackle the emerging security challenges in the country.

Inaugurating the 58th DGsP/IGsP Conference 2023 here, the home minister highlighted that in 2023 the nation has entered the Amrit Kal and stressed on two important developments viz. the formulation of New Education Policy and enactment of 3 New Criminal Laws replacing British era laws.

He said the new laws are focused on delivery of justice instead of punishment and implementation of these laws would transform our criminal justice system as modern and scientific.

Advertisement

The HM pointed to an overall improvement in the security scenario in the country since 2014, especially the reduction of violence in the three critical hotspots, i.e, Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Left Wing Extremism. He observed that this Conference over the years has emerged as a ‘Think Tank’, facilitating decision making and formulation of new security strategies. He emphasized on uniformity of structures, size and skill of counter terror mechanisms across the country.

Shah also underlined the role of internal security in realising the Prime Minister’s vision of India becoming a developed nation by 2047.

The Conference would deliberate on a range of security related issues of critical importance including security of borders, cyber-threats, radicalization, fraudulent issuance of identity documents and threats emerging from AI, according to a PIB release here tonight.

The Conference is being held in hybrid mode with DGsP/IGsP and Chiefs of Central Police Organisations attending physically from Jaipur and over 500 Police officers of various ranks participating through video conferencing from across the country. The UHM distributed Police Medals for Meritorious Service to IB officers and awarded trophies for the three best Police Stations. The Union Home Minister paid homage to the martyrs from the Security Forces who had laid down their lives in the service of the nation and commemorated their supreme sacrifice.