Amit Shah to hold road show in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a massive road show in Guwahati in the evening to garner support for the party candidates ahead of the third phase polls in Assam.

Shah will take part in a 2 km roadshow from cycle factory to Lal Ganesh in the heart of Guwahati city.

Elaborate arrangements have been from where the roadshow will pass.

Shah is expected to land in Guwahati in the evening. A BJP spokesperson said that more than one lakh people will participate today in the roadshow which will be the biggest rally in Guwahati.

Guwahati along with Dhubri, Kokrajhar and Barpeta will go to polls on May 7.