The Maharashtra government has made it mandatory for residents to wear masks in public areas, with the exception of open spaces, due to an increase in covid cases in the state.

In a letter to all district authorities, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas issued various instructions, including one requiring the wearing of masks in public areas. “It’s essential to wear a mask in enclosed public venues such as trains, buses, movies, auditoriums, offices, hospitals, colleges, and schools,” he said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Pradeep Vyas wrote to collectors, municipal corporations, and chief executive officers, urging them to guarantee that at least 60% of RT-PCR tests are performed.

The number of cases in the state has risen dramatically in the previous week, with 1,081 instances reported on June 1st, the highest number since February 24.

“Despite repeated directives, testing in the state has decreased significantly. According to data as of June 1, there has been a significant decrease in the number of weekly tests conducted in 26 districts, which is a serious source of concern. “All districts should immediately enhance overall testing,” the letter stated.