Over 1.3 crore people signed up for Covid-19 vaccination in a day on CoWIN application which started registration of the age group between 18-44 years of age on Wednesday, National Health Authority (NHA) informed.

RS Sharma, CEO, NHA shared the information via a tweet: “We close the day with 1.33 Crore Registrations on Co-Win and delivered 2.78 crore SMSes”.

Earlier in the day, he had informed that around 80 lakh of registration occurred in mere three hours of opening up the platform for those above 18 and below 45 years of age.

Though no figure was given for a precise number of registrations in this age bracket, Sharma, said that most of the 8 million who had registered on Wednesday belonged to the 18-44 age bracket.

“There have been 79,65,720 registrations on Co-WIN today, most of these in the last three hours (16:00-19:00) and mostly of 18-44 age group. We have seen traffic of 55,000 hits per second. System functioning as expected,” he had said.

The Centre has allowed those between 18 and 44 years of age to register for Covid-19 vaccination from Wednesday. The platform started their registration 4 pm onwards.

However, the registrations began after some glitches where people were able to enrol but unable to get appointments at hospitals for vaccination.

Many who attempted to register for a date initially complained on social media that they were not getting an OTP. Reports abounded of the CoWIN website remaining inaccessible. However, towards later in the evening more reported as being able to register but unable to get an appointment.