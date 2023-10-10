1 cr OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based scan & share service: Health ministry

The National Health Authority has crossed a major milestone of generating more than one crore tokens for outpatient department registrations using Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) based scan and share service.

The paperless service, which was launched in October last year under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, allows patients to scan the QR code placed at the OPD registration counter and share their ABHA profile for instant registration, the health ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

This service is currently active in more than 2,600 health facilities across 419 districts in 33 states and Union territories (UTs), it said.

The scan and share service has seen rapid adoption by states/ UTs in public health facilities to manage the queues at patient registration counters and offer better service experience to the patients, it added.

“The statistics from ABDM Public Dashboard show maximum usage at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the cities of Delhi, Bhopal (MP) and Raipur (Chhattisgarh). Nine out of the top 15 hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi are close next to UP in the overall number of OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based scan and share service,” the ministry said.

Raipur has emerged as the top performing health facilities for scan and share service, it said.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said to further promote adoption of scan and share service by hospitals and the Digital Solution Companies (DSCs) offering their technology to the health facilities, the National Health Authority also offers incentives under ABDM’s Digital Health Incentive Scheme (DHIS).

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a post on X, wrote, “More than 1 crore scan and share e-tokens were generated under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s government is leveraging the power of technology to transform healthcare.”