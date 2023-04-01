Ambedkar University to start five new schools

The Delhi government’s Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will launch five new schools of science and social science from the academic session 2023-24 as part of the institution’s expansion project.

The new schools will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in public policy, mathematics and data science, indigenous knowledge & tribal studies, media studies, and philosophy & religion studies.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi held a review meeting with officials from the higher education department and AUD to discuss the development of the new schools.

Speaking about the expansion of AUD and new schools, Atishi said, “The addition of these new schools at AUD is a positive step towards improving the quality of higher education in India and preparing students as per rapidly changing industrial demands. Programmes offered by AUD will especially focus on developing new age 21st-century skills among students.”

She added that the programmes to be offered by the new schools are being designed in consultation with experts from the respective field, which will help in bridging the gap between academic research and practical applications.

She said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, expanding opportunities for learning in niche areas is the priority of the higher education institutions. Following the same, these new schools are being introduced in AUD.”

Atishi further added that the new schools would raise the benchmark for innovative higher education in India and promote diversity and innovation in the field of higher education.

The specialised programmes in public policy, mathematics and data science, and media studies will equip students with specialised knowledge and skills that are in demand in today’s job market.

In addition, the new schools will incorporate 21st-century skills into their curriculum, including critical thinking, problem-solving, digital literacy, collaboration, entrepreneurship, and global awareness.

The launch of these new schools is a positive development for the education sector in India. The addition of the five new schools is part of AUD’s expansion project, which aims to enhance student strength to about 26,000 in the future.

As a part of AUD’s expansion project, the Delhi government is building two new campuses of Ambedkar University at Dheerpur and Rohini. The Ambedkar University campus at Rohini is spread over 164130 sqm. The campus at Dheerpur is spread over 200759 sqm.