Delhi govt to expand Ambedkar Univeristy with two new campuses

To provide high quality education, the Delhi government has approved funds worth Rs 2306.58 crores for state-of-the-art infrastructure at upcoming campuses of Ambedkar University.

The University’s new campuses are being built at Rohini and Dheerpur, which will accommodate over 26,000 students in the coming years.

While reviewing the project, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said that the Delhi government is focused on creating such innovative educational spaces which can help students learn comfortably and achieve their goals swiftly.

“New campuses of Ambedkar University will have ultra-modern infrastructure for students, to address all their educational needs. Every year more than 2.5 lakh students pass out from Class 12 and apply for various universities. But not everyone gets admission in the prominent universities despite having talent and capability,” said Sisodia.

He further said, “To cater to the educational needs of such a large population of students, the new campuses are designed to ensure the most conducive environment to facilitate collective engagement, spaces for self-growth, knowledge production and dissemination, community living and inclusive culture.”

The Deputy CM added that the University’s present sanctioned strength of the students is 4000 plus and after the creation of the two new campuses at Dheerpur and Rohini, it will increase to 30,000 students will be able to take admission in the University.

The upcoming Ambedkar University campus at Rohini will be built at the cost of Rs 1107.56 crores, it will be spread over 164130 sqm and will accommodate over 10,000 students.

Also, the campus at Dheerpur will be built at the cost of Rs 1199.02 crores. The campus will be spread over 200759 sqm and will have the capacity to accommodate over 16000 students.

The campuses will have multi-storey academic blocks and auditoriums along with health centers, convention blocks, MLCP, administration blocks, library blocks, amphitheaters, guest houses, separate hostels for girls and boys. Residential Units of different types will also be constructed at both Campuses.