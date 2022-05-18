GGSIPU organises 16th National Youth Parliament

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU), on Wednesday, organised 16th National Youth Parliament at the university level under the aegis of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs at USLLS. The event saw participation from 56 students from various courses including law, media, and technology.

The students displayed excellent oratory and elocution skills in the competition for an hour, a total of 13 items were presented at the youth parliament.

The event had eminent panelists consisting of former Rajya Sabha MP, Mr Bratina Sengupta, former Vice-Chancellor of the Ambedkar University, Chennai Prof. Sachidanandham S, and Ministry Group Co-ordinator Dr. Dinesh Arora who lavishly praised the efforts of the students.

The event was conducted under the patronage of Vice-Chancellor of the GGSIPU Prof Dr. Mahesh Verma, along with Dean USLLS, Dr. AP Singh, and faculty coordinator Dr. Neelu Mehra who were present on the occasion.