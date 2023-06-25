Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh took stock of the security arrangements in the sensitive spots of Banihal and Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar highway through which the convoys carrying Amarnath pilgrims to Kashmir will cross daily during 62-day long pilgrimage. The pilgrimage will begin on 1 July.

The ADGP accompanied by DIG DKR, Dr Sunil Gupta and SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma, visited Lambar Banihal, Ramsoo, Ramban and Chanderkote to take stock of the arrangements made for smooth and secure conduct of the upcoming Shri Amarnath yatra.

The ADGP Jammu also interacted with CRPF and Army officers and enquired about the logistics provided to the manpower deployed en route. He briefed the officers who are to be deployed at vantage positions to discharge their assigned duties with utmost care so that the devotees on the pilgrimage feel comfortable and secure by all means.

He further reiterated the officers to ensure that their coordinated efforts are effectively put in place to make the Yatra smooth and secure. He impressed upon all the officers to ensure that their conduct is people friendly while dealing with the pilgrims besides providing them foolproof security and necessary assistance.

Further the ADGP Jammu also directed SSP, Ramban, to prepare a detailed SOP regarding various eventualities during the yatra incorporating suggestions from all stakeholders. He also directed her to take care of the welfare of Jawans and give all possible assistance to the CPMF reporting for duty.

The ADGP on the occasion also gave necessary instructions to UTDRF personnel to remain extra vigilant, alert and to come forward in the shortest possible time to take up rescue operations in case of any unexpected mishap to any pilgrim due to any natural or man made calamity.