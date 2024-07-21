Allegedly ignored by party, Bareilly BJP leader threatens to embrace Islam

The District BJP leadership here is in a fix in the wake of the party’s city vice-president Pradeep Aggarwal threatening to convert to Islam over being allegedly ignored by the party.

Several district BJP leaders tried to call the disgruntled BJP leader to request him to remove the post but to no avail as he remained incommunicado, not picking up any of their calls. Some leaders visited him at his residence to persuade him to withdraw the post.

Aggarwal’s arms license was canceled three days ago in view of a one-and-a-half-year-old case of a murderous attack. In April 2022, after an altercation with a constable’s son Himesh in the Subhash Nagar area, he fired him from the licensed pistol. The victim was injured in the incident.

A case was registered against the BJP’s city vice-president in the case.

DM Ravindra Kumar cancelled both his arms license on the basis of the police report.