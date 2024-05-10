Akhilesh hails Kejriwal’s bail, calls it victory of truth

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday expressed happiness over the Supreme Court granting interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is facing an investigation in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi liquor scam, and hailed it as another victory of truth.

Against the backdrop of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal’s bail is being viewed as a significant boost to the INDIA bloc.

In a post on X, Akhilesh Yadav said that the bail granted to the popular Delhi Chief Minister, Shri Arvind Kejriwal, is another victory of truth.

“The power and unity of ‘INDIA Alliance’ will liberate the people of India from the painful rule of BJP. Let us unite and pledge to vote!” he added.