Bibhav taken to CM Kejriwal’s residence for re-creating crime scene

The Delhi Police on Monday took Bibhav Kumar to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in connection with the alleged misconduct with Rajya Sabha MP Maliwal, for re-creating the alleged scene of crime, sources said.

This comes a day after a team of Delhi Police seized a digital video recorder (DVR) from Chief Minister Kejriwal’s residence in connection with the ongoing investigation in the case.

Kumar is currently under police custody in the matter related to the alleged misconduct that took place at the CM residence on May 13.

It was on Saturday night he was produced before a Delhi court after his arrest, which later sent him to five days police custody.

As per the reports, police had requested for Kumar’s custody for seven days.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has said that the Delhi Police had taken the DVRs (Digital Video Recorder) of the CCTVs at CM residence, on Saturday and Sunday, while the minister alleged that false stories were being spread regarding the CCTV footage not being available.

On the other hand, questions are being continuously raised by the leaders of BJP over Kejriwal’s silence in the matter pertaining to the AAP MP’s alleged assault.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has raised questions saying that Kejriwal has not said even a single word about Swati Maliwal’s incident, and has demanded that Delhi CM must break his silence on the matter.

The AAP has also alleged that the entire incident is part of a conspiracy hatched by the BJP to undermine Kejriwal and the party, where they have made Maliwal the face of this alleged conspiracy by mounting pressure on her regarding a case with the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau).

On Sunday, Maliwal taking to platform X said: “There was a time when we all came out on the streets to get justice for Nirbhaya. Today, after 12 years, are on the streets to save the accused who made the CCTV footage disappear and formatted the phone?”

She had also said that had Manish SIsodia been here, maybe this bad thing wouldn’t have happened to her, she had added in her tweet.

After the alleged incident that took place on May 13, Maliwal broke her silence on May 16 and had said that she had given her statement to the police in this regard, and later the police had filed an FIR in this connection.