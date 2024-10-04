AK Saseendran to continue as NCP minister in Vijayan cabinet

Though the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Sharad Pawar) has decided to replace its present nominee, forest minister AK.Saseendran with Thomas K Thomas in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet, the CM asked the NCP leadership to wait for some time before deciding on another cabinet rejig. With this, Saseendran will continue as NCP minister for the time being in the LDF cabinet in Kerala.

The CM conveyed his decision to NCP state president P C Chacko, when he met the former along with Saseendran and Thomas The CM reportedly told Chacko that he needed some time to think about the decision., It is reported that Vijayan is not in favour of replacing Sassendran with Thomas.

Chacko said last week that the party has decided to replace Saseendran with Kuttanad MLA Thomas K Thomas in the LDF government. He told the media persons that party national president Sharad Pawar has already approved this decision

