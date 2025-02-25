Sharad Pawar slams Munde citing Massajog villagers’ demand for his ouster

NCP chief Sharad Pawar criticised Maharashtra Food & Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde by saying that “anyone with self-respect would have resigned by now”.

“I have been to that village (Massajog). Anyone with self-respect would have quit from the post after witnessing the sentiments of the people of that village. But some still chose to remain on the post, despite protests all over the state. I have no idea about the ongoing probe into the murder of Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, but in the past those who faced the allegations had to resign. Those who faced the allegations resigned and then the inquiry took place. I don’t think that these people and morality have any relation left whatsoever,” Pawar said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, villagers, including murdered village official Santosh Deshmukh’s brother Dhananjay Deshmukh, held a protest fast demanding that all the accused should be arrested. “All the accused in this murder case should be arrested. Even after 77 days since the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the accused Krishna Andhale is still absconding in this case,” the villagers said.

Dhananjay Deshmukh said the initial investigation by the police in the case is unsatisfactory. He said an unexpected matter came to light during the discussion with the Superintendent of Police held before the protest fast.

He said the police are not revealing to their superiors the truth about what happened to the investigation. He also alleged that the police gave protection to the accused.

Earlier, Santosh Deshmukh’s brother Dhananjay Deshmukh met the Superintendent of Police on Monday. The two sides also discussed the ongoing investigation process by the State Crime Investigation Department’s committee and the Special Investigation Team.

It is understood that Dhananjay Deshmukh also told the top cop during the meeting that he had received information that the CID does not have concrete evidence yet. It is also learnt that Deshmukh has some evidence and will provide it to the police on February 28. The villagers began the protest fast in the morning, and slogans were raised regarding the investigation.

The villagers have been protesting since the day of the murder. On the first day after the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the villagers of Massajog took to the streets for two days demanding that a case be registered. After that, a case was registered. Later, the villagers of Massajog demanded that a case be registered against Valmik Karad under MCOCA. Later, a case was registered against Valmik Karad. This is the third time that Dhananjay Deshmukh and the villagers have protested.