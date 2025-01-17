NCP releases list of 30 candidates for Delhi polls

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday released a list of 30 candidates for the single- phase, February 5 Delhi Assembly elections.

According to a communiqué issued by its national general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav, the party’s Parliamentary Board has selected the candidates.

Advertisement

The Ajit Pawar-led NCP has fielded Zameel from the prestigious Kalkaji Assembly constituency while Vishvanath Agarwal has been fielded from the New Delhi seat.

Advertisement

Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atishi is seeking her second term as MLA from Kalkaji while the Congress has fielded All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba, and the BJP has nominated two-time former MP from South Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri.

In the New Delhi seat, former chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is confident of retaining his seat. The Congress has fielded two-time former MP Sandeep Dikshit as its nominee, and BJP former MP Parvesh Verma.

Ratan Tyagi is NCP’s nominee from Burari Assembly seat, Mulayam Singh from Badli, Lakhan Prajapati from Rithala, Khem Chand Baswal from Mangolpuri, Mohd. Usman from Shalimar Bagh, Khalid Ur Rehman from Chandni Chowk, Hamid from Vikaspuri, Narendra Tanwar from Chhatarpur and Danish Ali from Krishna Nagar seats, as per the party’s list.

Among others, included names of Prem Khatana from Tughlakabad, Rajendra Pal from Shahdara, Rajesh Lohiya from Seemapuri, Abhishek from Rohtas Nagar and Sanjay Mishra from Karawal Nagar.

“We believe these 30 candidates will represent the best of our values and are committed to the development and prosperity of Delhi state,” the NCP said.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 assembly seats against BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.