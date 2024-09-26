Ajay Kumar Sharma appointed as SJVN Director (Personnel)

Ajay Kumar Sharma has been appointed as the new Director (Personnel) of SJVN Limited, a Himachal-based Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, Government of India.

His appointment was made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Government of India.

Assuming charge here on Thursday, Ajay Kumar Sharma said, “I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to contributing to SJVN’s mission of sustainable growth and excellence in the power sector.”

Advertisement

He will oversee the company’s Human Resource and Legal functions and also head the CSR Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of the company.

A spokesperson for SJVN said that his leadership is expected to further enhance the company’s commitment to creating a positive and inclusive workplace culture while driving growth and achieving long-term objectives.

“Sharma brings over two decades of rich experience in Human Resources and Industrial Operations. He joined SJVN in October 2009 as Manager and has been instrumental in driving key HR initiatives, including improving employee engagement and productivity, developing and implementing HR policies aligned with the company’s strategic objectives, designing and executing comprehensive training programmes to enhance workforce skills and competencies, and integrating technology with HR processes to improve efficiency and contribute to overall organisational growth,” the spokesperson said.

Sharma has been honoured with the ‘People Choice SJVN Star Award’ twice since its inception in 2019 for exhibiting exemplary leadership and motivating the team to achieve challenging targets of the organisation, he added.

Prior to joining SJVN, Sharma served with Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) from 1996 to 2009, where he held the position of Head of Mechanical Maintenance at Bokaro Steel Plant and was acknowledged as the ‘Outstanding Employee of the Year’ in 2007.

Born on April 8, 1974, in Khargat village under Sihunta tehsil of Chamba district in Himachal Pradesh, Sharma completed his early education at Government Senior Secondary School, Khargat.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Government College of Technology, Coimbatore, an MBA in Human Resource Management from IGNOU, and an Executive Development Programme Certification in HRM from XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur.