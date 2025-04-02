Sudhir Mishra reacts to ‘Adolescence’ topping Netflix India: “It violates every rule…”

Veteran filmmaker Sudhir Mishra is stunned by the success of ‘Adolescence’, the slow-burning British crime drama that has unexpectedly become the No. 1 show on Netflix India.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he questioned how a show that defies conventional storytelling norms could resonate so strongly with Indian audiences.

Advertisement

How come Adolescence is the No 1 show on Netflix india . All conventional wisdom is against it . Indians are not supposed to like slow Burners . It violates every rule of taught by bad script writing schools . It spirals down instead of soaring up . It’s the best news in years. Advertisement — Sudhir Mishra (@IAmSudhirMishra) April 1, 2025

“How come ‘Adolescence’ is the No. 1 show on Netflix India? All conventional wisdom is against it. Indians are not supposed to like slow burners. It violates every rule taught by bad scriptwriting schools. It spirals down instead of soaring up. It’s the best news in years,” he wrote.

Mishra’s post sparked a lively discussion, with some attributing the show’s success to its global acclaim. One user noted, “It became the most talked-about show in the world and had rave reviews from Western critics. So, we already went into it convinced that it is a good show.”

However, Sudhir Mishra dismissed the idea that hype alone drove Indian viewership. “No, we didn’t,” he responded. “I saw it because @mehtahansal and @shekharkapur were raving about it. In fact, it’s one of those rare shows that was loved simultaneously across the Netflix universe.”

What is ‘Adolescence’ about?

Created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham, and directed by Philip Barantini, ‘Adolescence’ is a four-part mini-series that follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested for the murder of his classmate, Katie Leonard. Shot entirely in single takes, the series delves into themes of social media bullying, teenage alienation, and the complexities of the justice system.

Since its premiere on March 13, 2025, the show has been widely praised for its direction, cinematography, and gripping performances. It also made history as the first streaming show to top the Barb Audiences weekly television ratings.

While ‘Adolescence’ isn’t the typical mainstream favorite, its unexpected dominance on Netflix India suggests that Indian viewers are embracing diverse storytelling more than ever.