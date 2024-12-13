Malayalam film director P Balachandra Kumar passes away

Malayalam film director P Balachandra Kumar, a key witness in the 2017 actress assault case, died at a private hospital in Chengannur at 5.40 am on Friday. He was 52.

Balachandrakumar was under treatment for a critical kidney ailment at Dr KM Cherian Institute of Medical Science Hospital, Thiruvalla in Kottayam. His revelations with actor Dileep in the Kerala actress abduction and assault case proved pivotal.

Kumar’s disclosure that Dileep had a role in the assault and had a copy of the visuals of the alleged rape by key accused Sunil Kumar (alias Pulsar Suni) created a storm in the Malayalam film industry. His statements significantly impacted the investigation into the 2017 case. He had leveled serious allegations against Dileep leading to a new investigation and subsequent trial in the case.

In one of his statements to the police, he asserted that Dileep had close contact with Sunil Kumar (Pulsar Suni). He also alleged that “the copy of the visuals of the assault was in Dileep’s possession,” leading to further charges of conspiracy to murder, evidence tampering, and more being added against Dileep. He also alleged that he had met Pulsar Suni at Dileep’s house. Dileep had maintained that he did not know Pulsar Suni.

Balachandrakumar supported his claims with a series of audio clips, leading to fresh investigations and an additional case against Dileep and a few people close to him.

Despite his deteriorating health, Balachandrakumar attended the trial for 40 consecutive days. His wife Sheeba noted that his involvement in the case exacerbated his health issues.

Balachandra Kumar, a native of Manakkootam, Thirupuram, Thiruvananthapuram, directed the film Cowboy in 2013. He had plans to make another film starring Dileep. It was during discussions for this film that he claimed to have discovered Dileep’s possession of the assault visuals. The cremation will take place at his native place in Thiruvananthapuram