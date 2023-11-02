Air pollution: All primary schools in Delhi to remain closed for two days

As the air quality in the national capital fell into the “severe” category, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced closure of all government and private primary schools in the city for the next two days starting November 3.

In a post on X, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days.”

As the air quality in the national capital fell into the “severe” category, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Thursday issued directions to immediately ban construction activities in the entire National Capital Region (NCR) except for essential government projects.

Advertisement

The CAQM also urged the state governments in the NCR and GNCTD to contemplate discontinuing physical classes in schools for children up to Class V and conducting classes in an online mode.

The AQI in Delhi was recorded at 402 at 5 pm.

The CAQM has invoked the third stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as air quality deteriorated in the city. It involved a complete halt on construction and demolition work except for essential government projects, mining and stone crushing; imposing strict restrictions on plying of BS III petrol and BS IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi and in the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar.