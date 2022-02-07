Home Minister Amit Shah told the Rajya Sabha today that All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Lok Sabha member Asaddudin Owaisi had repeatedly refused security cover offered by the Government after the recent firing on his car in Hapur district when he was returning from electioneering in Meerut district in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking after giving a statement on the incident in the Upper House, the Home Minister said the Hyderabad MP had refused a security cover even after a fresh review of threat perception to him.

The Home Minister said the MP was still being requested to accept the security protection and help the Government in meeting its concerns.

Shah said after the fresh review, based on threat inputs, it was decided to provide him Z category CRPF security on all India basis along with the bulletproof cars in Delhi.

He said the Home Ministry had immediately obtained a report from the State Government on firing on Owaisi’s car.

The MP had escaped unhurt in the incident. However, three bullet marks were visible on the lower portion of his car. There were three witnesses to the incident, the Minister said.

Shah said the MP did not have any programme in Hapur, and neither the district control room have any information about his movement.

After registration of an FIR, the police had arrested two accused and two pistols and an Alto car were seized from them. The accused were being questioned by the State police and forensic experts were examining the area. The law and order situation in the district is under control and normal. Strict vigilance was being maintained, Shah said.

The Home Minister said on several occasions in the past, the Central government on the basis of threat assessment by the Central security agencies, had issued directions for providing security cover to Owaisi.

However, repeated endeavours of Delhi Police and Telangana Police to provide security cover to the AIMIM MP did not succeed on account of his unwillingness to take the security cover.