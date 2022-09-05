Ahmedabad will soon have the world’s biggest sports city: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday unveiled the anthem and mascot for the 36th National Games at the EKA Arena, TransStadia in Ahmedabad.

Saavaj, lion in Gujarati, the mascot represents India’s cultural heritage while also giving a glimpse of a rapidly growing India which is set to become a global leader again.

Speaking at the function, Shah said that the city of Ahmedabad would soon be developed into the world’s biggest sports city in the world.

“Ten years ago, when Modiji was the chief minister here, he started the Khel Mahakumbh. At that time Gujarat was nowhere in sports on the global map.

“Now, we have the Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, and very soon we will have the world’s biggest sports city too,” said Shah addressing over 10,000 people at the majestic venue.

The Home Minister, who is also the MP from Gandhi Nagar, said, “The country’s grandest sporting extravaganza will take place in six cities of Gujarat, from September 29 to October 12.”

“Once upon a time, we Gujjus were mostly seen as just businessmen. But Modiji started Khel Mahakumbh 11 years back and that event has become so big that as many as 55 lakh youngsters took part in this edition. We even offered a whopping Rs 29 crore as prize money to the winners,” said Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat chief minister who was also present at the event.

“We are delighted that the National Games are back after 7 years and this will one will be the biggest and grandest ever,” Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said.

“It normally takes years to organise an event of this scale but Gujarat did this in less than three months. Over 12,000 athletes, officials and support stage will enjoy not only the sporting extravaganza but also the garba here,” he added.

The winners of the Khel Mahakumbh, including the top 3 schools, districts and municipal corporations of the state, were felicitated shortly before the launch of the mascot.

The anthem of the Games, encapsulating the philosophy of ‘Judega India, Jitega India’, has been rendered by Bollywood star singer Sukhwinder Singh.