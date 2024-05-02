Vote for BJP means making India 3rd economy in the world: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday asserted that casting vote in favour of the BJP is synonymous with propelling India to the position of the world’s third-largest economy and reclaiming the land grabbed by Pakistan.

The Union Home Minister said that Modi has initiated the worship of knowledge.

“Knowledge embodies mathematics, youth, farmers and the power of mothers. Modiji has devoted his entire life to the welfare of these four segments, uplifting each through developmental measures,” he stated.

Advertisement

He said that UP gave 73 seats to Modi ji in 2014 and will give him all 80 seats in the state in 2024.

Amit Shah was addressing an election meeting in Sitapur in favour of BJP candidate Rajesh Verma.

The Home Minister said that the SP, BSP, and Congress consistently delayed the construction of the Ram temple by diverting the issue. “When Modi ji became the Prime Minister, he successfully navigated the legal hurdles, paving the way for the Bhoomi Pujan and Pran Pratistha,” he said.

He said that despite invitations, Rahul Baba, Sonia, and Akhilesh did not attend the consecration event of the Ram temple. They are afraid of losing their vote bank. Do you know who the real vote bank is? Their absence from the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla reflects their inclination towards appeasement politics,” he added.

He asked the people of Sitapur whether they would vote for those who deliberately did not attend Ram Lalla’s consecration.

Targeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Amit Shah said: “Kharge Saheb, you have crossed 80 and have not been able to know this country. Every child of Sitapur can sacrifice his life for this country.”