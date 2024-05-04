Amit Shah was informed about Prajwal Revanna, shocking Modi campaigned for ‘mass rapist’: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the massive sex scandal involving JD(S) leader and NDA Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi has asked the Karnataka CM to extend all the possible help to the victims, saying it is the moral duty of the Congress party “to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters”.

“Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulted and filmed hundreds of women over several years. Many who looked up to him as a brother and son were brutalized in the most violent manner and robbed of their dignity. The rape of our mothers and sisters warrants the strictest possible punishment,” he wrote.

Rahul further wrote that he was shocked to know that BJP leader G. Devaraje Gowda had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about Prajwal’s antecedents.

“I am deeply shocked to learn that as far back as December 2023, our Home Minister Shri Amit Shah was informed by Shri G. Devaraje Gowda about Prajwal Revanna’s antecedents, especially his history of sexual violence and the presence of videos filmed by the perpetrator,” he said.

The Gandhi scion further added, “What is even more shocking is that despite these gruesome allegations being brought to the notice of the senior most BJP leadership, the Prime Minister campaigned and canvassed for a mass rapist.”

The Congress leader reiterated his charge that “the Union government wilfully allowed Prajwal to flee India to derail any meaningful investigation.”

“The deeply perverse nature of these crimes and the absolute impunity enjoyed by Prajwal Revanna with the blessings of the Prime Minister and Home Minister deserves the strongest condemnation,” he added.

He also questioned the silence of PM Modi over the issue of violence against women.

“From our wrestlers in Haryana to our sisters in Manipur, Indian women are bearing the brunt of the Prime Minister’s tacit support for such criminals,” he said.

“In this backdrop, the Congress party has a moral duty to fight for justice for our mothers and sisters. I understand that the Karnataka Government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the grave allegations, and a request has been made to the Prime Minister to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport and get him extradited to India at the earliest,” the Gandhi scion stated.