Ahead of Winter session, all-party meeting on Sunday

The government has convened an all-party meeting on November 24 ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament which starts on Monday.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said in a post on X on Tuesday, ”The All Party Meeting will be held on 24th November at 11am in the Main Committee Room, Parliament House Annexe, in view of the coming Winter Session of Parliament.”

The session begins on November 25 and concludes on December 20.

Advertisement

According to Rijiju’s post on November 5, “to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution, an event will be held in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan or the old Parliament building”.

This will be the third session of the 18th Lok Sabha, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA returned to power with a historic mandate.

During the customary meeting convened by the government, the opposition is informed of its legislative agenda, and other important issues which the other parties want to take up for debate in Parliament ,are also discussed.

Just two days after the results of Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly are declared, the political atmosphere in Parliament is expected to be charged up. It is expected that the government will push forward several contentious legislative proposals, including those related to the ‘One Nation, One Election’ and amendments to the Waqf Properties Act.