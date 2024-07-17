Ahead of Assembly polls, Haryana CM announces 10% quota for Agniveers

With the Haryana Assembly elections a few months away State Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, on Wednesday, announced 10 per cent reservation for Agniveers deployed in the Indian Army for four years.

Making an announcement to this effect, Saini said “Agniveers are deployed in the Indian Army for 4 years under the Agnipath Scheme implemented by PM Modi on 14th June 2022. Under the scheme, our government in Haryana will provide 10 per cent horizontal reservation to the Agniveers in Haryana in direct recruitment to the posts of Constable, Mining Guard, Forest Guard, Jail Warden and SPO recruited by the state government…”

He said the state would provide these Agniveers a relaxation of three years in the maximum age prescribed for Group B and C government jobs. “In the case of the first batch of Agniveers, this age relaxation will be 5 years. The government will provide 5 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in direct recruitment to civil posts in Group C and 1 per cent horizontal reservation in Group B,” he added.

Advertisement

The chief minister further said that in case an Agniveer is hired on a monthly salary of Rs 30,000, his state government will give him Rs 60,000 as a subsidy to the industry setup.