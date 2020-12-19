Reiterating his claims that the new farm laws are not harmful to the farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the reforms introduced by his government six months ago have started benefiting farmers.

PM’s remarks come at the time when the protests near Delhi by farmers against the new farm laws entered their 24th day.

PM was speaking at the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week during which he highlighted reforms spanning from the manufacturing sector to labour.

He said that India has during the last six years emerged as the world’s preferred destination for investment.

“Record foreign direct investment or FDI and foreign portfolio investment or FPI during the pandemic is a testimony to the faith that the world now has in India,” he said.

“Agriculture reforms initiated six months back have started benefitting farmers,” he said.

On Twitter, PM urged people to read and share widely an e-booklet issued by the government highlighting how the recent agrarian reforms help farmers.

“There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely,” PM said in a tweet.

There is a lot of content, including graphics and booklets that elaborate on how the recent Agro-reforms help our farmers. It can be found on the NaMo App Volunteer Module’s Your Voice and Downloads sections. Read and share widely. https://t.co/TYuxNNJfIf pic.twitter.com/BHfE4F410k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 19, 2020

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was ready “with folded hands” to discuss every issue and assuage concerns.

“If anyone has any concerns, then with our heads bowed, our hands folded, with humility, we are willing to allay their fears,” PM Modi said.

In his address, PM also said talk about MSP or Minimum Support Prices ending with the new laws is the biggest lie ever.

PM Modi said agricultural reforms were discussed for over two decades by every government.

“These laws were not brought in overnight. In past 22 years, every government, state has discussed these in detail. Farmer groups, agricultural experts, economists, scientists and progressive farers have called for reforms. Parties opposing these laws today promised these reforms in their manifestos,” he said.

Launching an attack on opposition, PM said, “These parties are pained today. They are asking themselves, what we couldn’t do, how could Modi do? Why should he get credit? My reply to them is – you keep the credit. Even I will give credit to your own manifestos. I don’t want credit. I want farmers’ lives to improve. Stop misleading farmers.”

The protesting farmers are demanding the withdrawal of three contentious farm laws–The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 enacted in September.