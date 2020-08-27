Kerala police on Wednesday said investigations into a complaint registered at Kottarakara police station in Kerala’s Kollam district against Dr Pappachan Baby, who has allegedly been running a fake university in the country, is underway.

Kollam rural superintendent of police (SP) Hari Sankar said the investigation is in the preliminary stage and police would conduct a thorough investigation into the alleged fake degree scandal.

The investigation was initiated on the basis of a complaint forwarded by the Dominican government to India. Kottarakkara Deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP) Nazeer confirmed that a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Dr Pappachan Baby, who has been allegedly running operations of the fake university in the country.

Sources said police have already taken a preliminary statement from the suspect.

The High Commissioner for the Commonwealth of Dominica had informed the Indian High Commissioner in London last month about Ballsbridge University, which claimed affiliation to the Dominican government and was distributing fake degrees in India.

The university’s operations in India are reportedly headquartered in Kollam district of Kerala. The university had awarded honorary doctorates to various persons, in ceremonies mainly conducted in New Delhi.

Following the complaint, a case was registered on 20 August at Kottarakara police station against Dr Pappachan Baby.

The alleged fake university has awarded honorary doctorates to several Indian individuals such as Karnam Malleswari, the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Olympics, Gunwant Singh, chairman of Mongia Steel, Kapil Pathare, director of VIP Clothing and others.

Ballsbridge University has made several false claims on its website. It asserts that the University is located in Roseau, Dominica and is affiliated to the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica and registered as a Higher Education Institute by the government.

But the government of Dominica has denied these claims and stated there is no such institute in the country. According to information made available to the Ministry of External Affairs, Dr Pappachan Baby was in regular touch with the Dominican opposition leader, Lennox Linton, and visited his home in Marigot, Dominica.

Investigators in Dominica are probing the connections between the two and their inquiries show that the address mentioned for the university belongs to Linton.