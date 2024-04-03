3 from Kerala found dead at hotel in Arunachal Pradesh

Three persons belonging to Kerala were found dead inside a hotel room at Ziro in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident unfolded in Arunachal Pradesh on April 2nd, where a couple from Kerala along with their friend were found dead inside a hotel room, sparking inquiries into the circumstances surrounding their demise.

The deceased, identified as Arya B Nair from Thiruvananthapuram, and Naveen Thomas and his wife Devi Thomas, residents of Kottayam, were found in a room at Hotel Blue Pine in Hapoli, Lower Subansiri district.

According to police, Naveen was engaged in online trading, while Devi taught German and Arya taught French at a private school.

The Kerala police have dispatched a team to Arunachal Pradesh to investigate the matter leading to the death of three persons from the state.

According to initial reports, the trio embarked on their journey from Kottayam on March 17, eventually arriving in Arunachal Pradesh on March 27 after boarding a flight to Guwahati together.

A missing person report had been filed for Arya on March 27. Authorities were informed by relatives that the couple was on a trip.

While Arunachal Pradesh police indicated initial signs pointing towards suicide, they await the autopsy report for a definitive conclusion. Additionally, the discovery of two blades in the hotel room has raised further questions.