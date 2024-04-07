Migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh lynched in Kerala

A migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh, who worked as a chef at a local restaurant, was beaten to death by a mob at Valakam near Muvattupuzha of Kerala’s Ernakulam district.

The deceased has been identified as 24-year-old Asok Das. He was a YouTuber known as Mc Munnu and had posted a dozen Hindi musical videos over the year.

According to the FIR, Asok Das visited the house of a female friend, who is also a complainant, at Valakam at around 5 pm on Thursday. After he left the house, he was stopped by a group of people from the neighbourhood near the house around 9.30 pm.

He was tied to a pole by a group of people and allegedly beaten up him. The assault was allegedly captured on a mobile phone by one of the assailants. He was then taken to the Kolenchery Medical College Hospital, where he died during treatment.

The Kerala Police on Saturday arrested 10 people in connection with the incident and slapped murder charges on them. The police said that they were also investigating the probable involvement of more people in the migrant worker’s murder.

The police have invoked Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against the ten accused after a preliminary investigation.