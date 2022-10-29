Vande Bharat hits bull: After hitting buffalo and Cow earlier this month, Vande Bharat Express on the Gandhinagar-Mumbai route hit a bull in Gujarat on Saturday morning, making it to third such incident within a month.

Similar to the last collisions, the semi-high-speed train experienced damage to the nose cone cover of the driver coach and was halted for around 15 minutes after the collision. The train was on its journey from Mumbai Central to Gandhinagar.

“There is no damage to the train, except damage on nose cone cover of front coach i.e Driver coach. The train is running smoothly. This will be attended to at the earliest,” said Railways in an official statement.

The collision took place at around in the morning near Atul railway station.

Earlier this month, the newly launched train had hit four buffaloes and just a day after hit a cow near Anand station in Gujarat.

Reacting to the hits the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had said that such collisions with cattle are unavoidable and “this has been kept in mind while designing the train”.

The train, the third service under the Vande Bharat series, was started off last month by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also travelled in it from Gandhinagar to Kalupur railway station in Ahmedabad.

The train being the only of it’s kind reaches 160 km per hour in just over two minutes, and has better riding comfort than other trains, as per the railways.