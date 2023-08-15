Actor Akshay Kumar proudly reveals Indian citizenship on I-Day

Renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who had previously held Canadian citizenship, made a triumphant announcement on X, formerly known as Twitter, revealing his newly acquired Indian citizenship. The actor, known for his versatile roles and philanthropic endeavors, shared a photo of his official government documents on the occasion of Independence Day.

In a tweet accompanying the photo, Akshay wrote, “Dil aur citizenship, dono Hindustani. Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind.” The document showcased his name as Akshay Hariom Bhatia, and his status as an Indian citizen.

The actor faced a huge criticism and online trolling for his Canadian citizenship in the past.

Akshay, known for his philanthropy, has displayed unwavering support during crises. At the COVID pandemic’s onset, he contributed Rs. 25 crores to the PM CARES Fund. Whether its time for aid to flood-stricken Kerala, Assam, and Chennai or showing empathy to fallen soldiers’ families, Akshay has always been on the forefront to help people. As an action-hero, the actor also initiated an insurance scheme for stunt directors in 2017.

Besides, Akshay Kumar continues to be one of the highest tax payers from the industry. Last year, the actor had also received the Samman Patra, an honour certificate from the Income Tax department.

Now, with his official Indian citizenship, the actor’s commitment to his homeland is formalized on paper as well.

WHEN AKSHAY HAD REVEALED WHY HE HAS A CANADIAN PASSPORT

During an interview with Aaj Tak on Seedhi Baat, Akshay candidly shared the story behind his Canadian passport. “I thought that ‘Bhai, my films are not working and one has to work.’ I went there for work. My friend was in Canada and he said, ‘Come here.’ I applied and I got in. I had just two films left for release and it is just luck that they both became superhits. My friend said, ‘Go back, start working again.’ I got some more films and I kept getting more work. I forgot that I had the passport. I never thought that I should get this passport changed but now yes, I have applied to get my passport changed,” he had explained.

Expressing his deep connection to India, Akshay conveyed his hurt at the questioning of his love for the country. “India is everything to me. Whatever I have earned, whatever I have gained is from here. And I’m fortunate that I get a chance to give back. You feel bad when people say things without knowing anything,” he had added.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is currently basking in the success of his recent film “OMG 2” and has an exciting lineup of projects. Among them is “The Great Indian Rescue,” a biopic of Jaswant Singh Gill, along with highly anticipated movies like Ali Abbas Zafar-directed “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” with Tiger Shroff, and Sajid Nadiadwala’s “Housefull 4.” Additionally, he is set to star in KC Shankaran and Sudha Kongara’s upcoming projects, as well as continue his iconic roles in “Welcome 3” and “Hera Pheri 3.”

Akshay Kumar’s journey from a Canadian citizen to proudly embracing Indian citizenship showcases his unwavering dedication to his homeland, both in his personal life and on the silver screen.