Acid attack on dog, complaint registered in Mumbai’s Malad

A 35-year-old lady has been accused of throwing acid on a stray dog named Brownie, causing severe burns and the loss of an eye, for ‘troubling’ the cats she used to feed at her Malvani, Malad, building.

Brownie is receiving care at a hospital run by an NGO after being admitted there.

Based on a complaint made by the chairman of the housing society, a first information report (FIR) has been filed at the Malvani police station against the woman, known as Sabista Ansari. The incident was recorded by the housing society’s CCTV system.

Advertisement

Brownie was saved by television star Jaya Bhattacharya and her team and taken to her non-profit organisation Thank You Earth, which offers rescue and care to animals in need, where he is reportedly receiving therapy.

“On Wednesday night, we learned about this occurrence. The veterinarian and I quickly saved the dog and brought him into our clinic. We then headed to the police station because, the police needed a doctor’s note about the burns in order to file a FIR,” Bhattacharya.

The woman who attacked Brownie is a cat feeder, according to what we know. It is astonishing that someone would assault another animal while feeding cats, she continued.

“The woman gave the police a denial of this but showed no regret. The dog runs furiously in pain when she tosses something at it, which is evident in the CCTV clip, according to Bhattacharya.

Balasaheb Tukaram Bhagat, an auto driver, claimed in his complaint that Brownie had lived inside the structure for the previous five years and had been fed by the tenants.

A woman who has been residing in the building for a number of years feeds cats there. When Brownie used to play with and chase the cats, I frequently witnessed her chasing them away, Bhagat claimed in the FIR.

“To find out who attacked Brownie, we looked through the CCTV footage. At that point, we observed that Sabista Ansari severely injured Brownie by throwing acid from a bottle at him while no one else was around, according to Bhagat’s statement in the FIR.

Ansari allegedly attacked Brownie because, according to Bhagat, he was having fun and chasing the cats she used to feed.

The founder of Planet for Plants and Animals (PPA) India, Saakshi Teckchandani, described the situation as disturbing but said, “The hypocrisy in the conduct is clear. Cats and dogs share the same rights to our earth. To train the dog in this situation, a dog behaviorist’s skills should have been enlisted. Teckchandani stated, “Taking the law into your own hands and inflicting serious, lifelong harm on an innocent creature is totally repugnant and surely not a means to handle the dog’s behaviour.