Acharyakulam leads 5th Uttarakhand State-Level Yogasana Competition 2024

The young lads of Acharyakulam were honoured on Monday for being the frontrunners at the 5th Uttarakhand State-Level Yogasana Competition 2024.

THDC India Limited, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Yogasana Sports Association and Dehradun District Yogasana Sports Association, organised the three-day 5th Uttarakhand State-Level Yogasana Sports Competition 2024 from 25th to 27th October 2024.

A total of 310 participants from the district, including boys, girls, men, and women in the age group of 10 to 55, took part in the event. The participants from Acharyakulam led the competition as Kavya Saini stood first in the Under-14 age group Traditional Yogasana competition, Tanishka Aggarwal and Arthav Singh Negi stood second, and Amit Sinha stood third.

Advertisement

In the Artistic Single Yogasana competition, Yeti Yashvi stood first, Sharvil Moreshwar second, and Pratyaksha Mishra stood third.

In the Artistic Couple Yogasana competition, Amrit Sinha and Sharvil Moreshwar stood first and Tanishka Agarwal, Pratistha Yadav, and Neil Nitin Mukesh got second place.

In Rhythmic Couple Yogasana, Kavya Saini, Yeti Yashvi, and Arthav Singh Negi, and Neil Nitin Mukesh got first place.

Ojasvi and Tanmay Hemraj stood first in the Under 14 to 18 age group Traditional Yogasana competition.

In the Artistic Singles Yogasana competition, Avishi Avi got first place, Advita got second place and in the Artistic Couple Yogasana competition, Saloni Yadav and Advita got first place.

In the Rhythmic Couple Yogasana competition, Avishi Avi, Dharvi Tiwari, Tanmay Hemraj, and Gopal Singh Chauhan performed best and got first place.

Riding on these performances, leaving behind the other participants in the district, the students of Acharyakulam achieved the first position in the Uttarakhand State Sports Competition by winning 17 gold medals, eight silver medals, and two bronze medals at the state level.

Also, 15 students were selected for the national yoga championship.

The prize distribution was concluded with the blessings of Dr. Jaideep Arya, General Secretary of Yogasana India.

Vice-President of Acharyakulam, Respected Dr. Ritambhara Shastri ‘Sister’ along with Principal Smt. Swati Munshi ji blessed the students.

On the occasion, Vice-Principal Tapas Kumar Bera ji, Swami Arjundev ji, Coordinator Deepa ji, Chief Hostel Superintendent and Sports Head Amit ji, distinguished Yogacharya Udayveer Dadaji and all the teachers, staff and participating students were present.