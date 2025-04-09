Uttarakhand Police to deploy 3,000 CCTV cameras to monitor Chardham Yatra 2025

The Uttarakhand Police have embarked on an extensive plan to monitor the upcoming Chardham Pilgrimage-2025, using 3,000 CCTV cameras installed across the routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri.

Senior police officials informed that a comprehensive three-tier digital monitoring infrastructure is being established.

This will include surveillance from the State Police Headquarters, respective District Police Control Rooms, and a dedicated Chardham Yatra Control Room at the Garhwal Police Range Office in Dehradun.

The 3,000 remote-controlled cameras will be installed at key locations along the pilgrimage routes to provide live feeds to the district control rooms and the central yatra control room.

According to police officials, this initiative aims to ensure efficient crowd and traffic management, areas that have previously experienced significant challenges.

Additionally, information kiosks will be set up at major stops to alert pilgrims about real-time traffic status, weather updates, and other essential information.

In a significant first, the police have divided the pilgrimage routes into zonal areas, super zones, and sectors for enhanced security management.

Substantial enforcement personnel will be deployed in these areas to maintain round-the-clock patrolling. These patrolling units will assist with traffic management and also be available to address any issues faced by pilgrims.

Inspector General (Law and Order) and State Police Spokesperson, Nilesh Anand Bharne said that for the first time, the Chardham Yatra will be monitored with such a large-scale CCTV camera network.

“Cameras will be installed at all four shrine areas and at all major halting points along the routes. The surveillance system will remain active throughout the entire pilgrimage season,” he added.