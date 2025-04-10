Uttarakhand’s unemployment rate plummeted to 4.4%: CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday claimed that his government has reduced the state’s unemployment rate from more than 4.5 per cent in 2022-23 to 4.4 per cent in 2023-24.

He said the state’s decisions have become a model for the nation.

Dhami said his government has left many other states behind by narrowing down the unemployment rate of Uttarakhand to a record 4.4 per cent. Counting upon factors triggering decline in unemployment rate, Dhami said his government’s ‘One District, Two Products’ scheme helped broaden livelihood opportunities for the locals.

Besides, other agri-produce and horticulture based schemes have also proven to boost the state’s economy and employment rate.

“Our traditional products are getting immense national and international recognition through the state’s own business brand ‘House of Himalayas’. Initiatives like ‘State Millet Mission’, ‘Farm Machinery Bank’, ‘Apple Mission’, ‘New Tourism Policy’, ‘New Film Policy’, ‘Home Stay Scheme’, ‘Wed in Uttarakhand’ and ‘Solar Self Employment Scheme’ also strengthened the local economy. Our government is rapidly working to develop modern infrastructure in the state in areas like education, health, road, sports, drinking water and air connectivity,” said Dhami.

The chief minister said the employment scenario is changing rapidly. New employment opportunities are being created while former modes are phasing out due to technological innovation and global change.

Dhami informed that incubation centers have been set up by the state government to promote startups and innovation in the state. He stated that a venture fund of ₹ 200 crore has also been arranged to assist startups.

“It’s the result of these efforts that despite various challenges, our state has achieved remarkable achievements in the last three years which is being echoed across the nation. The decisions taken in Uttarakhand become a model for the country. We want that the state’s youth should not remain mere job seekers but also job providers,” he said.

He was addressing the students from across the state at the closing ceremony of the fourth edition of Oho Hill Yatra “Rajat se Swarn ki Ore” organised at the Chief Minister’s camp office premises.