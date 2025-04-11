Satpal Maharaj warns Kedarnath heli ticket black marketeers, touts

Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj has warned touts and helicopter ticket black marketeers for Kedarnath pilgrimage of strict action if they do not desist from their nefarious activities.

He said if needed, the intelligence wing of the state police would be pushed into action to identify the black marketeers.

Following reports that touts have suddenly swung into action after online heli ticket booking to Kedarnath was stopped, the minister said complaints of illegal trading of helicopter tickets would be addressed and black marketeers won’t be spared. “Strict action will be taken against those black marketing Kedarnath heli tickets. Officials concerned must stop black marketing of tickets and complete preparations for the Chardham Yatra in time” he added.

Maharaj stated that if the administration fails to put an end to the illegal trading of tickets as being stated, the police intelligence wing will be asked to dig out the touts irrespective of the place they are operating from.

Online window for booking helicopter tickets to Kedarnath booking was closed within five hours of opening the website by the state tourism department on Tuesday. A large number of pilgrims who tried to buy tickets were left in despair as all the helicopter slots were filled till May 31. The website responded declaring no heli tickets were available for Kedarnath shrine till May 31. No sooner than this happened, touts and black marketeers began contacting the devotees who were trying online purchase of the tickets. They offered the tickets at ₹2,50,000 per person against nearly ₹8,000 fare fixed by the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority(UCADA).

Devotees from different parts of the country took up the matter with the media resulting into a big controversy drawing the attention of the minister government.

Maharaj directed the officials to complete the preparations well in time and put every infrastructure in order well before Chardham pilgrimage begins on April 30 with opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri. He stated that nearly ₹13 crore was released to the district administrations responsible for the Chardham Yatra.

According to Maharaj, special attention will be on cleanliness and adequate toilet facilities for the devotees enroute four shrines. He shared that ₹7.82 crore has already been paid to Sulabh International for cleaning and maintenance of steel frame toilets on the pilgrimage routes. Maharaj further informed that a state level control room has been set up at the headquarters of Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council which will be operational 24 hours to monitor the Yatra and help pilgrims.