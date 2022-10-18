Absconding rogue cop raises questions over functioning of Delhi Police

Even as a team of Shahdara Police is extensively searching for an absconding police constable Amit in a case of kidnapping and extortion of a sales tax agent, the development has put a question mark on the conduct of police personnel in the National Capital.

If sources are to be believed, the accused, with three of his associates, had earlier kidnapped and robbed the same victim of Rs. 1 lakh about 10 months ago.

According to the victim’s lawyer Shivani Gupta, her client had a similar experience last year on December 7, 2021. He was kidnapped by the mastermind, Constable Amit, and three other miscreants for ransom. The accused threatened him with dire consequences if he complained against him.

Since in last year’s incident the victim gave the entire ransom amount in cash, due to lack of evidence he couldn’t register a complaint in the matter. However, when he was targeted for the second time, the victim decided to file a complaint and expose the policeman.

Since no complaint was made in the previous case, the accused cop, in connivance with the other two arrested police constables, Sandeep and Robin, again planned to extort the money from the victim. He involved some of the criminals of the area in the abduction.

During their interrogation, the arrested cops revealed that the absconding Constable Amit is the mastermind behind the whole episode of kidnapping for ransom. He planned the crime and shared information about the victim to them.

Meanwhile, the police on a hunt for the accused constable Amit of the Seemapuri police station could not trace him out after three days. Being a policeman, the rogue cop knows how to dodge the police. Not only him but another accused Gaurav, a bad character (BC) of Seemapuri, also remained out of bounds of the police.

On the other hand, a departmental action has also been reportedly taken against Sandeep and Robin in the case. However, no official statement has been made by the Shahdara District Police about the action taken against the absconding cop.